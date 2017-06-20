Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Stop using agitation to look for appointment – ECA warns Igbo leaders

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has warned that any attempt by the political class, to use the agitation for secession by Igbo youths to garner political appointment for themselves would backfire. The group was reacting to the recent meeting between lgbo leaders and Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Aso Villa, Abuja. The National […]

Biafra: Stop using agitation to look for appointment – ECA warns Igbo leaders

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.