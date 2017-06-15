Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Turkish diplomat visits Nnamdi Kanu [PHOTOS]

The President of the International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey, Abdulkadir Erkahraman has visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in his home town in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Anambra State. Kanu, while receiving Erkahraman said the Turkish citizen’s visit was in line with IPOB’s plan to solidify the actualization of Biafra. The […]

