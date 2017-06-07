Biafra TV is broadcasting illegally, we can’t identify its location – NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has alleged that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, television station, Biafra Television is currently using Nigeria’s airwaves to transmit its programmes. Addressing reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Director General, NBC, Modibo Kawu, claimed that his organisation was yet to identify the actual location of the media house. Kawu […]

Biafra TV is broadcasting illegally, we can't identify its location – NBC

