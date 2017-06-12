Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: We are not backing Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, we want restructuring – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has distanced itself from the agitation for secession by Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze Ndigbo insisted that restructuring of Nigeria was the solution to the political and economic problems, not break up. Ohanaeze Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, said this in a […]

Biafra: We are not backing Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, we want restructuring – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.