Biafra: We told Igbos to leave North because IPOB, MASSOB are tired of Nigeria – Shettima

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Yerima Shettima, the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), ​says ​youths in the North ​asked Igbos to leave their region because self-determination groups like the IPOB and the MASSOB insist on secession from Nigeria. He said the quit notice was to enable ​Igbos realise the​ country of their dream without violence and […]

