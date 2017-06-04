Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why Bayelsa, Rivers, other non-Igbo states complied with sit-at-home order – IPOB

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the observance of the sit-at-home declaration in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers and some places has shown that Biafra has been widely accepted even outside the Southeast region. Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, declared this while speaking on the outcome of the sit-at-home protest. […]

Biafra: Why Bayelsa, Rivers, other non-Igbo states complied with sit-at-home order – IPOB

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.