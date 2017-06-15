Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Why govt has failed to address struggle for Nigeria’s breakup – Ben Bruce

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce has said the faulty educational system in Nigeria is why the issue of Biafra agitation cannot be addressed. Bruce, who described the Nigerian educational system as “terrible” opined that the country’s information policy “makes no sense” because it neglected the Nigerian civil war. The business mogul lamented that young […]

