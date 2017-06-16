Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Why IPOB’s sit-at-home appeared successful – Okorocha

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has given an explanation on why the May 30th sit-at-home order given by leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra IPOB, was successful. According to Okorocha, the order appeared to be largely successful because most traders in the South East region were afraid that hoodlums might take advantage […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

