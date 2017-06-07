Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why Urhobo cannot be in map – Senator Omo-Agege

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo-Agege has called on the pro-Biafra agitators and the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to exclude Urhobo land from the map of Biafra. The Senator emphatically stated that Urhobo people are not part of Biafra. In a statement released on Wednesday, Omo-Agege stated that the Urhobo nation […]

Biafra: Why Urhobo cannot be in map – Senator Omo-Agege

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.