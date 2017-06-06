Biafra Will Not Come Without Shedding Of Blood, Nnamdi Kanu Should Be Careful – Jewish Prophet Makes Shocking Prophecies

A Jewish prophet, who gave his name as Joshua Yanis has noted that it would have been better for leader of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to remain in prison than being free.

Yanis said Biafra will be achieved but not without the spilling of blood.

He also said that some Igbo politicians and religious elites are not happy that Kanu was regaining his freedom from prison because they see him as a threat.

Yanis warned Nnamdi Kanu to be careful the people he work with, shakes hands and relate with, warning against politicians, pastors and other prominent Nigerians that are paying him visits.

The prophet who made this claim in a Youtube video he entitled “The future of my people, Biafra,” said Kanu should be careful and watchful as some people that claim to be his friends may be out to eliminate him.

The self-acclaimed prophet went ahead to declare that, “Biafra state is far. That it is not something you see from a close range.

He said, “I know this is not what many people want to hear but I’m not here to tell you what you want to hear. I am not saying that there may not be a land that will be favourable to Biafrans.

“Because of what Brother Nnamdi is doing, Biafra has been recognized all around the world. Because of the work Nnandi has done, Biafran People will be respected all around the world. Because of what Nnamdi has done, Biafran people will be respected in that land called Nigeria and will not abused any longer.

“The people of Biafra have been recognized. The people of Biafra will be recognized. But in a long distance the Biafran state will come to past.

The prophet went on to say that he saw that the Biafran state will not come without shedding of blood. According to him, “I saw blood on the streets, and after that blood I saw the Sovereign State of Biafra.

“Is there no other way to achieve the state without the blood? Is there no other way we can spare the blood of our people?”

See video below…



