Biafra: Yoruba elders pledge support for Senate on Confab report implementation

The Yoruba socio-cultural group – Yoruba Council of Elders – (YCE) has backed a call by the Senate that the report of the 2014 National Conference held during the last administration be implemented. The call was made at the end of a meeting of the Elders’ Council, which took place in Ibadan yesterday. In a […]

Biafra: Yoruba elders pledge support for Senate on Confab report implementation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

