Biafra: Your meeting with Igbo leaders is ‘senseless, useless’ – IPOB attacks Osinbajo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the meeting between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and some Igbo leaders of Thought, saying it was a “senseless, futile” gathering. Recall that Osinbajo had yesterday hosted some Igbo leaders at the Presidential villa, Abuja. Issues bordering on the ultimatum issued by Northern youths that Igbos should […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

