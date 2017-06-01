Biafran map: Fani Kayode, Kate Henshaw ‘sheath swords’ – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Biafran map: Fani Kayode, Kate Henshaw 'sheath swords'
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has apologized to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw for assuming she wrote the article on Biafra map which was actually written by someone else with a similar name. Fani-Kayode said it was wrong for the actress …
Between Kate Henshaw and Femi Fani – Kayode on Twitter
Kate Henshaw tackles Fani-Kayode for linking her to anti-Biafra article
Get Your Facts Right, Stop Spreading Lies, Kate Henshaw Blasts FFK Over Anti-Biafra Article
