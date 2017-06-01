Biafran map: Fani Kayode, Kate Henshaw ‘sheath swords’

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has apologized to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw for assuming she wrote the article on Biafra map which was actually written by someone else with a similar name. Fani-Kayode said it was wrong for the actress to come up with such a map without seeking their consents. A map of […]

Biafran map: Fani Kayode, Kate Henshaw ‘sheath swords’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

