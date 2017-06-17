Bida Poly To Start Degree Programmes – Leadership Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Bida Poly To Start Degree Programmes
The Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger, said on Saturday arrangements has been concluded to introduce degree programmes in the institution. The Chairman of the Governing Board, Prof. Mohammed Yahaya, stated this when he led members of the board on a …
