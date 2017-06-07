‘Big Brother’ Efe to youths: Focus on your passion,

Winner of Big Brother Naija reality show, Efe Ejeba, has advocated for youths to focus on their passion in order to be successful.

The 23 year old University of Jos Economics graduate who was recently named Youth Ambassador of Nigeria by the minister for youths and sports, Solomon Dalung said this when he paid a courtesy call to the office of The Nation newspaper in Lagos Wednesday.

“Right from my 200 level in the university, I didn’t plan to look for work,” said Efe who was received by the Managing Editor, Online and Special Projects, Lekan Otufodunrin and the News Editor, Adeniyi Adesina.

“I just wanted to do music, entertainment. So I focused my energy there. But not everyone can do what I did. So, if you want to look for a job, find it well. That’s why they say, it’s to be focused that matters.”

He also thanked the management of The Nation and appealed for continued support in his projects. Presently, Efe is involved with the 1K1M campaign which aims to raise one thousand naira from one million Nigerians to conduct open heart surgeries for 200 Nigerian children.

