Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Brother Naija’s Kemen And TBoss Reconcile, Check Out Video Here

Posted on Jun 21, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

The issue between former Big Brother Naija housemates, Ekemini Ekerette a.k.a Kemen and Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss has been well publicized.

However, in a recent interview and peace meeting organized by Journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba of Media Room Hub and Charles Opaleke, at a night club in Abuja, both former housemates have finally reconciled after their silence about what really happened while in the house.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Although, they had not spoken to each other since the show concluded and they returned from the house, during the interview they reveal what really happened that led to Kemen’s disqualification, how they managed the crisis, forgiving each other and moving on.

Check out the interview below

The post Big Brother Naija’s Kemen And TBoss Reconcile, Check Out Video Here appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.