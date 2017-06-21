Big Brother Naija’s Kemen And TBoss Reconcile, Check Out Video Here

The issue between former Big Brother Naija housemates, Ekemini Ekerette a.k.a Kemen and Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss has been well publicized.

However, in a recent interview and peace meeting organized by Journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba of Media Room Hub and Charles Opaleke, at a night club in Abuja, both former housemates have finally reconciled after their silence about what really happened while in the house.

Although, they had not spoken to each other since the show concluded and they returned from the house, during the interview they reveal what really happened that led to Kemen’s disqualification, how they managed the crisis, forgiving each other and moving on.

Check out the interview below

