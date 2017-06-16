Big Day: CJ Nominee Sophia Akuffo faces Parliament today – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Big Day: CJ Nominee Sophia Akuffo faces Parliament today
Myjoyonline.com
Parliament will Friday take President Nana Akufo-Addo's nominee for Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, through a grueling vetting process that could span more than 10 hours. Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that “the Chief Justice shall be …
Appointments Committee : Parliament set to grill Justice Sophia Akuffo
Appointments Committee of Parliament to vet Chief Justice nominee
Sophia Akuffo Vetting Today
