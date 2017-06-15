Big One!!! DJ Lambo Announced As Choc Boi Nation New President

Revered disco jockey, Olawunmi Okerayi, well known by her stage name DJ Lambo, has been announced as Choc Boi Nations’ President. DJ Lambo, who happens to be an in house DJ and producer for Chocolate City, has grown in ranks to become the first DJ and female to become the president of a record label. …

The post Big One!!! DJ Lambo Announced As Choc Boi Nation New President appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

