Big Ups! She’s 18, Nigerian, a College Graduate & She’s already got Plans for her Doctoral Degree

18-year-old Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu is inspiring us with her drive and quest for knowledge. The Nigerian teen just graduated summa cum laude from Howard University with a degree in Chemical Engineering but she’s not stopping there…she already has plans to get her doctoral degree. Nkechiyere has made history as the youngest person to graduate from Howard this year, […]

The post Big Ups! She’s 18, Nigerian, a College Graduate & She’s already got Plans for her Doctoral Degree appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

