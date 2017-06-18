Bill Cosby s*x assault case declared mistrial by Judge

The Bill Cosby s*x assault case has been declared a mistrial by the Judge presiding over the case, after the jury was deadlocked for a second time. The jury which consists of seven men and five women were unable to reach a unanimous decision, following more than 50 hours of deliberations. Mr Cosby, 79, is …

