Bill for establishment of Federal University, Otukpo passes first reading

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Bill for an Act to establish Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, on Tuesday, passed first reading at the Nigerian Senate. The Bill, which is being sponsored by former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark, would see to the establishment of the first ever University of Health Sciences in Africa. It […]

