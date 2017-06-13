Bill for establishment of Federal University, Otukpo passes first reading

A Bill for an Act to establish Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State, on Tuesday, passed first reading at the Nigerian Senate. The Bill, which is being sponsored by former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark, would see to the establishment of the first ever University of Health Sciences in Africa. It […]

Bill for establishment of Federal University, Otukpo passes first reading

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

