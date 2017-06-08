Bill to Establish South-East Development Commission Scales Second Reading

A Bill to establish South-East Development Commission (SEDC) passed second reading during Senate plenary on Wednesday. The Bill which is sponsored by Senator Sam Anyanwu (PDP-Imo) and Senator Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra), seeks for an Act as catalyst for the development of the commercial potential of the South-East Presenting the Bill at plenary, Anyanwu said that […]

