Bill to establish Youth Development Commission underway – Reps assure Nigerians

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal House of Representatives is working hard towards establishing a Youth Development Commission that would provide solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting Nigerian youths, House Committee on Youth Development, Chairman, Hon. Segun Adekola has said. Hon. Adekola dropped the hint in Gombe while reacting to the rising restiveness and related issues among Nigerian […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

