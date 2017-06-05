Pages Navigation Menu

Bill to prohibit street begging in Edo passes second reading

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

A Bill for a law to prohibit street begging, trading on walkways and hawking in Edo on Monday passed second reading at the state’s House of Assembly. The bill was sponsored by 14 members of the House. Leading debate on the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie (Uhumwode-APC), said that it was intended to […]

