Monitor tax cuts on spare parts to benefit consumers – Minority – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Monitor tax cuts on spare parts to benefit consumers – Minority
Citifmonline
The Minority in Parliament is casting doubt over the impact of the Customs Amendment Bill on consumers of imported spare parts. They argue that the absence of a proper mechanism to monitor the margin of reduction in prices would make little of the …
BILL TO REMOVE TAXES ON SPARE PARTS PASSED – Despite Minority protests
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!