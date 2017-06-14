Billionaire kidnapper Evans narrates his chilling crime life story; reveals he took to crime after dad disowned him

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, who was arrested last Saturday by police for coordinating several high-profile kidnappings, armed robbery and murder within Lagos, Edo, Abia, Enugu and Anambra States, has revealed that his father’s decision to disown him was why he took to crime. Read below also Evan’s chilling story of how he joined […]

The post Billionaire kidnapper Evans narrates his chilling crime life story; reveals he took to crime after dad disowned him appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

