Billionaire kidnapper: He did not give us any money – Anglican Church denies Evans

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Diocese, Rev. James Odedeji, on Friday, refuted claims by kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, that he donated several times to the church. Odedeji made the clarification while reacting to claims by Evans that he (Evans) had sponsored indigent students, given money to widows as well as donated to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

