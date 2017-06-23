Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire kidnapper: How Evans obtained fake Ghanaian passport for himself, wife, kids

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has revealed that Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, did not only fraudulently secure a Ghanaian passport, but also acquired one for the wife and two of his children. The IGP was speaking in an interview with Ghanaian medium, Joy News, where he disclosed that […]

