Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire kidnapper: How I joined Evans’ gang – Suspect, Ikenna Bosah

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chukwuemeka Ikenna Bosah, A member of the dreaded billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has confessed to the police how he joined the dreaded gang. The 32-year-old Chukwuemeka said he joined the gang of the notorious kidnapper to enable him foot the bill for a cesarean operation his wife underwent. Explaining his involvement with the […]

Billionaire kidnapper: How I joined Evans’ gang – Suspect, Ikenna Bosah

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.