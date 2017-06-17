Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire Kidnapper: How me and my gang hijacked bullion vans, stole N200m – Evans

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onuamadike, also known as Evans has revealed how he and his gang attacked bullion vans while he was in the crime world. Addressing journalists on Friday, Evans disclosed in one of their operations along Aba-Port Harcourt road in Abia State, they made away with the sum of N200m. Evans noted that […]

