Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire kidnapper: IG of Police seeks death sentence for Evans

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is advocating for the imposition of death sentence on convicted kidnappers. The IGP, speaking at a dialogue session he held with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the umbrella of Situation Room, in Abuja on Friday, said the case of recently apprehended kidnap kingpin, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, a.k.a Evans, should […]

Billionaire kidnapper: IG of Police seeks death sentence for Evans

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.