Binatone Industries introduces music fan to market

By Naomi Uzor

LONDON –based Binatone Industries has introduced a new fan called “Ital 1660” into the Nigerian electronics market just as it called for massive investment in IT development to grow the country’s economy.

Managing Director of Binatone in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee, said during the official launch of the product, that the latest addition to its wide range of fans is the result of a constant desire to bring continuously better products to the Nigerian consumers.

He said the company engaged the renowned Italian designer, Gina Gianni, to design a fan that would enhance the decor of any household and become a talking point for any visiting guest, adding, “she worked closely with the Binatone engineers to ensure that good design was paired with outstanding performance and high reliability. The result is the spectacular ITAL-1660.”

“We are so excited to have this cutting edge product brought to the African and Nigerian consumer. With more than 50 years’ experience in Africa, Binatone understands the African consumer better than any other organisation. We have identified that Africans like style. They are proud of their homes and want the most beautiful things to take a place of pride in their living rooms,” he said.

