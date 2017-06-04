Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bini epic movie ‘Esohe’ premieres in Houston, USA

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Rotimi Agbana

It was a night of glitz and glamour in Houston Texas, USA as Bini  Epic movie, Esohe, premiered.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Nollywood celebrities who graced the event include  Uche Jombo,  Moses Efret, Bode Ojo, Alex Mouth, Charles Billion, Tila Ben,   Bless Brown Vera, Christabel Momodu,  President of Nollywood in Houston, Papa Gee. Others include Nollywood actors based in Houston, Benin Club America, Houston and the eldest son of Iyase of Benin Kingdom and the current president of the Bini Club of Houston.

Esohe cast and crew in Houston

The movie drew a capacity hall and had to be screened twice to accommodate the mammoth crowd who came out to have a feel of African culture. Some of the cast were dressed in Bini regalia for the meet and greet session, arousing nostalgia among the audience of African descent.

Set in ancient Benin Kingdom, the movie stars  Jimmy Jean Louis, Misty Lockheart, Desmond Elliot, Chris Attoh, Bimbo Manuel, Ufuoma McDermott, Toyin Aimakhu, Jemaima Osunde  and  Monica Omorodion Swaida.

The movie also features fast rising Nollywood actors like  Eunice Omorogie, Omoye Uzamere, Oghenekaro Itene  and  Osagie Elegbe.

In “Esohe,” the reincarnation and reunion of Ifagbai, the son of Eghosa the Oba’s warrior, his long-lost lover, Esohe, presents a puzzle to Gary Barbar (Jimmy Jean Louis). He suffers repeated nightmares and sees apparitions of events he knows nothing about.

Story by  Charles Uwagbai  and  Efetobore Ayeteni,  written by  Bimbo Manuel, the movie is produced by  Charles Uwagbai, Monica Omorodion Swaida  and  Robert Peters.

“Esohe” is directed by  Charles Uwagbai  and  is expected to continue its tour in Dallas  June 3 , Houstin on  June 16  and 18, while a release party will hold  on  June 17,  in Boston. Other cities include Atlanta  July 8,  with more still in the works.

The post Bini epic movie ‘Esohe’ premieres in Houston, USA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.