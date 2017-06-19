Birmingham chase onyekuru

NigeriaN striker Henry Onyekuru has yet another potential suitor, with news that Championship side Birmingham City are chasing his signature. According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham are prepared to break their club record transfer fee to sign the player from Belgian side KES Eupen. A fee of £7.5-million has been mooted, which would easily break […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

