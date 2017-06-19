Pages Navigation Menu

Birmingham chase onyekuru

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

NigeriaN striker Henry Onyekuru has yet another potential suitor, with news that Championship side Birmingham City are chasing his signature. According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham are prepared to break their club record transfer fee to sign the player from Belgian side KES Eupen. A fee of £7.5-million has been mooted, which would easily break […]

