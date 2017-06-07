Bishop calls for special fund for payment of pensioners

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — THE Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Most Reverend Christian Efobi, has called on federal and state governments to dedicate a special fund for the settlement of pension and gratuity of their retiring workers, lamenting the hardship retired workers go through.

Bishop Efobi, who spoke at Umunze, Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State at the 4th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Aguata, held at Saint Augustine’s Church, said the untold hardship retired civil servants pass through was uncalled for and urged the governments to address the issue.

Efobi frowned at the backlog of pension arrears owned pensioners at both federal and state levels and called for urgent solution to the problems so as to improve the living standard of retired workers.

Most Reverend Efobi commended Governor Willie Obiano for according priority to the welfare of workers and urged other state governments to ensure their workers are paid regularly.

In its address, Umunze Archdeaconry, through the chairman of the Synod Planning Committee, Sir Onyekwere Uzochukwu, called for the upgrading of the Anglican Hospital, Umunze to a School of Nursing in view of the growth it has attained.

It also requested the return of All Saints Secondary School to its original site, because the Federal College of Education (Technical), which hitherto occupied the place has relocated to its permanent site.

The Umunze Archdeaconry also urged the Bishop to assist in upgrading it to a diocese, saying that they have the needed human and material resources to stand as a diocese.

The synod was attended by about forty-one Bishops, several clergies, traditional rulers, captains of Industry, as well as the member representing Orumba South Constituency in the State House of Assembly Princess Nikky Ugochukwu.

