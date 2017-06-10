Bishop Uzuokwu lauds FG’s whistle-blower policy

Bishop Martins Uzoukwu of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, on Saturday lauded the Federal Government’s decision to promptly release funds for its whistle-blower policy.

Uzoukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that financial gratification to those who offered information that led to the recovery of stolen funds would encourage Nigerians to embrace the programme.

He said that the gesture would also add value to the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

“Nigerians should complement the effort of the Federal Government by coming out with the required intelligence information that can lead to the recovery of stolen public funds,” Uzoukwu said.

The cleric called on Nigerians to fully embrace the whistle-blower policy to expose corrupt public officers who looted the nation’s treasury.

“Nigerians should see the fight against corruption as a national sacrifice.

“God will reward any person or group of people who offer information that can lead to the recovery of our hard-earned public funds,” he said.

Uzoukwu called on the government to channel the funds recovered from corrupt public officers to the provision of basic health facilities, provision of agricultural implements and roads construction.

