Bisi Kazeem becomes new FRSC spokesman

Corps Commander, Bisi Kazeem, has been appointed the new spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). This was made known in a statement signed by Sani Abdullahi – the media assistant to the Corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi. According to the statement, Oyeyemi “approved the appointment of Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who was the head […]

