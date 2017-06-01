Bitcoin.com Now Offers Mining Servers at Discounted Rates

The mining sector within the bitcoin economy has grown exponentially as the digital currency’s value continues to make mining operations more lucrative. With the recent surge in bitcoin’s price and mining revenue, Bitcoin.com is offering discounted Avalon 6s and Bitmain Antminer S7s for purchases of 100 servers or more.

Also read: The Case for Using mBTC Over BTC Denominations

Bitcoin Mining More Profitable Than Ever

As the price of bitcoin continues to rise there are still significant benefits to using older mining devices especially if operators have access to low electrical costs. Currently, Bitcoin.com has connections to a large supply of older generation bitcoin mining servers which include the Bitmain’s Antminer S7 and Canaan’s Avalon 6. We are offering mining server purchases of 100 servers or more for less than $70 per TH/s (vs. $90+ per TH/s for new miners).

Used Mining Servers Available to Bitcoin.com Readers

Canaan-Creative’s Avalon 6 Series

The Avalon 6 bitcoin mining server which consists of 80 A3218 18nm chips was developed by the reputable mining manufacturer Canaan-Creative. The 3.65 TH/s mining servers can be tethered together in managed clusters utilizing the Avalon 6s USB hub connectors. The Canaan miners are controlled by a standard Raspberry Pi, and they are powered via 4 PCI-E 6 Pin adapters.

Canaan’s Avalon 6 has received great reviews since it was released and is said to be a “tough contender” among miners with roughly the same amount of TH/s. The miner’s reviews also say the versatile machine has many customization options that will bolster all types of mining set-ups and facilities.

Bitmain’s Antminer S7 Series

The Antminer series is well known among mining enthusiasts, and the S7 series is no different. The Antminer stock S7 utilizes 162 of the company’s BM1385 16nm ASIC chips at a hashrate of 4.86 TH/s. The miner is ideal for those who have access to low-cost electricity with the miner’s excellent power consumption using only 1210 Watts. The BM1385 ASIC chipsets typically produce 32.5 GHS per chip at optimal settings.

Bitmain’s S7 also has solid reviews detailing the Antminer S7s performance. The S7 is known for being a “solid performing Bitcoin ASIC miner” that also allows for tweaks and modifications. Furthermore many have said the Antminer S7 is a reliable machine with controller options that are vigorous and has been considered one of the “best bitcoin mining servers available to end users” when it was released.

The Thriving Used Miner Market Grows More Attractive Worldwide

For operators with lower energy costs, the merits with purchasing older generation miners are significant. This is because they can offer a more profitable return on investment (ROI) due to the hardware’s substantially lower cost per terrahash, relative to new servers.

We think it’s an excellent chance for bitcoin enthusiasts and organizations to join the ever growing bitcoin mining economy and were pleased to offer some of the best prices in the industry.

Are you interested in our used miners? Contact us today at usedminers@bitcoin.com for our used bitcoin mining server packages.

Images via Pixabay, Bitcointalk.org, Avalon and Bitmain Tech.

Still have questions about Bitcoin? We have a detailed FAQ section with dozens of general questions and even a free Bitcoin Guides page for detailed explanations of several important topics.

