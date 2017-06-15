Bitcoin is suddenly on pace to have its worst week since 2015 – MarketWatch
Bitcoin is suddenly on pace to have its worst week since 2015
MarketWatch
After surging briefly to an all-time high of $3,000, bitcoin has been undergoing a dazzling reversal of late, with the digital currency on track to post its worst weekly decline in more than two years. Bitcoin BTCUSD, +0.66% has dropped 18.5% over the …
Bitcoin drops to three-week low on profit taking
Surging bitcoin gets tarnished, dropping 19% in a day
Top 3 Ways to Receive Your Salary in Bitcoin
