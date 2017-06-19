Bitcoin Mempool is Virtually Empty as Community Anticipates Scaling Resolution

Over the past few months, we have seen multiple issues affect the Bitcoin network. More specifically, network congestion has been a massive problem so far. Interestingly enough, it appears the Bitcoin transaction mempool is nearly empty right now. Not too long ago, we had around 200,00 unconfirmed transactions stuck in limbo for several days. With … Continue reading Bitcoin Mempool is Virtually Empty as Community Anticipates Scaling Resolution

The post Bitcoin Mempool is Virtually Empty as Community Anticipates Scaling Resolution appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

