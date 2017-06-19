Bitcoin Miners Unite Behind Scaling Proposal Segwit2x

Bitcoin miners are now actively showing their support for a network scaling proposal by flagging signaling directly on the blockchain.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

