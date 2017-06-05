Bitcoin Network Hashrate Grows to Over 5 Exohash, Adds Entire December 2015’s Mining Power in Under Two Weeks

Looking at the Bitcoin hashrate chart, the growth is quite remarkable. At the time of writing, the network sits at over 5 exohash. That is a gigantic amount of computing resources pointed toward mining Bitcoin. What is even more remarkable is the growth over the past two weeks. The total hashrate increased by as much

