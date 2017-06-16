Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Finally Some Reprieve…

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

After a pretty rough overnight session in the bitcoin price, it looks as though we are finally getting some reprieve on the correction that has dominated this week’s action. This isn’t to say we have seen the last of it, there is every chance that it might continue and that this could just be a … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Finally Some Reprieve…

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Finally Some Reprieve… appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.