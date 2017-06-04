Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Channel Forming

Key Points Bitcoin price remained well-supported above $2240 against the US Dollar, and looks set for more gains. There is a major ascending channel pattern with support at $2245 forming on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). A break and close above $2480 might call for a run towards the last high … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Channel Forming

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Channel Forming appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

