Bitconnect Coin Price Reaches All-Time High, Briefly Surpasses Growth Rate of Ethereum

Bitconnect Coin Price Reaches All-Time High, Briefly Surpasses Growth Rate of Ethereum On June 10, Bitconnect coin, better known to the community as BCC, reached an all-time high price at $59.24. Within a three-month period, the price of BCC increased from $1.76 to $59.24, recording a staggering growth rate of 3,265 percent. Since the beginning … Continue reading Bitconnect Coin Price Reaches All-Time High, Briefly Surpasses Growth Rate of Ethereum

