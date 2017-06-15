Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Biti vital cog to coalition talks’ – NewsDay

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

'Biti vital cog to coalition talks'
NewsDay
THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) deputy president, Kucaca Phulu yesterday said any coalition without the opposition party is empty, and will not topple President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF. By NQOBANI NDLOVU. Tendai Biti. Phulu said the Former …
Senator Hlalo joins PDP after MDC-T, Zanu PFNew Zimbabwe.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.