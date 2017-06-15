BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st

August 1st will be quite an interesting day for Bitcoin enthusiasts all over the world. On this date, we will see both the UASF and UAHF go into effect in quick succession. It remains to be seen how many versions of Bitcoin we will end up with. Exchange platforms are already preparing for a potential … Continue reading BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st

The post BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

