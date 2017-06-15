Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

August 1st will be quite an interesting day for Bitcoin enthusiasts all over the world. On this date, we will see both the UASF and UAHF go into effect in quick succession. It remains to be seen how many versions of Bitcoin we will end up with. Exchange platforms are already preparing for a potential … Continue reading BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st

The post BitSquare Will List The UAHF Currency as BitmainCoin On August 1st appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.