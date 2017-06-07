Blaizy – Blessing

SMASH9JA PROMOTIONS PRESENTS Dagogo Records Act BLAIZY, After Dropping Banging Single MUFASA , Which is Still Getting Airplays And Making Trends, & Succesful Hit With Label Mate Jaydon Titled “SUCCESSFUL” BLAIZY Is Back With a Melodious Tune Titled #BLESSING(Kolanut), With An Odoyewu Ring to it. CONNECT WITH BLAIZY Instagram: Kingblaizy_ Twitter: Kingblaizy Song Produced By […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

