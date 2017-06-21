Blame wrong tactics, not me, for Eagles’ defeat, says Dan Akpeyi

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has absolved himself of blame for the Super Eagles’ recent 0-2 defeat to South Africa in their first Group E match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying series, reports supersport.com.

The goalkeeper was heavily criticised after conceding two goals against Bafana Bafana, who recorded their first ever competitive win over Nigeria in a match which was played in Uyo two weeks ago.

But in defending himself, Akpeyi said: “None of us is happy with the sad turn of event, we never went into the game with a mind to lose to South Africa.

“Nigerians are too quick to condemn and pass judgment, a little error everybody is quick to throw stone.

“We have won several matches in the past whether by luck or not and the encomium is understandably endless.

“If we continued to be sentimental in our discourse especially when things went wrong things will not work well. We got it wrong tactically, we were doing well in the first half and in the second half we were anxious for goal, that’s where we lost it.

“As a result of which we conceded a goal and eager for the equaliser we opened our defence and the South Africans caught us off guard coupled with one or two mistakes to score the second goal.”

Akpeyi described the loss as one of the “bad days in football having to start our Afcon ticket chase on a losing note.

“Well there is a whole lot of lesson we have learned from the loss which will guide us in subsequent matches.”

The Chippa United keeper believes that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals with five matches left in the qualifying campaign.

“I believe we still have hope in the qualifying race with the other matches on the Afcon calendar,” he indicated.

“I know for certain that we will get back on track to position ourselves towards claiming the sole ticket in the group.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Headlines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

